M27 partly closed after crash in Hampshire

A part of the M27 has been closed following a crash.

The incident has happened at Junction 1, for Cadnam, today and police have said that the offslip road is closed Eastbound.

There is no timescale for when the road will reopen.

Hants Road Policing tweeted: ‘ROAD CLOSED - M27 Eastbound Junction One Offslip for Cadnam. Use alternative routes.

‘HGVs to use Junction 2 at Ower for access to New Forest truck roads A35 / A337. No current timescale for reopening.’

Motorists are being advised to use alternative routes

