M27 re-opens after late night crash near Fareham 

A SERIOUS crash on the M27 caused it to be shut overnight.

Police reported that the motorway was closed westbound between Junction 8 and Junction 9, for Fareham, at 11.30pm last night.

The crash happened overnight

Hampshire Constabulary tweeted: ‘If you're an early morning commuter please be aware we've been dealing with a serious accident on the M27 between junctions 8 and 9.

‘The motorway is currently closed Westbound at the time of posting this and diversions are in place. We hope to have the road back open around 5am.’

Hants Road Police tweeted at 5.38am to say that the road had re-opened following the crash.

