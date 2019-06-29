M27 reopens 36 hours early after work is complete on 1,000 tonne bridge

Have your say

A MOTORWAY has reopened 36 hours earlier than expected after works on a new bridge were completed ahead of schedule.

The M27 between Junction 3 and Junction 4 closed at 10pm last night and was expected to remain shut until 5am on July 1.

However Hampshire County Council announced this evening that it had reopened in both the eastbound and westbound directions.

The council’s ROMANSE traffic account tweeted: ‘#M27 -Both directions between J3/#M271 and J4/#M3 have now REOPENED ahead of schedule. Enjoy the weather.’

The motorway was closed while a new 1,000 tonne bridge was installed over it to replace the previously demolished Romsey Road bridge.

Highways England have said that the new bridge weighs the same as 15 space shuttles and was lifted into place using self-propelled modular transporters, which are remote-controlled, self-powered low-loader lorries.

M27 has reopened in both direction. Picture: Highways England

The bridge was built in a compound near to the motorway.