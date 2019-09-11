M27 reopens after major fire closed part of the motorway

Have your say

THE M27 has been reopened this morning after an incident yesterday closed a section of the road.

The westbound carriageway between junctions 5 and 4 was closed off yesterday after a van fire, due to oil and fuel leaking onto the road.

Although nobody was injured in the blaze, traffic built up at a standstill as far as junction 9 for Whiteley – with football fans travelling to yesterday’s England match at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, having to take a diverted route.

In the early hours of this morning, Highways England confirmed that the road has now been reopened.

The government authority tweeted: ‘Road reopened, M27 westbound junctions 5-4. Thank you for your patience.’

