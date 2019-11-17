M27: Reports of dog running around on carriageway near Junction 12 for Portsmouth

A MOTORIST has warned others after seeing a beagle running around on a motorway carriageway.

Niamh Erin O'Brien was a passenger in a mum’s car when she saw the beagle wearing a red harness on the M27 near to Junction 12 for Portsmouth.

She said: ‘There was a beagle type dog running across the M27 just before Junction 1. I wanted to stop and catch the dog as that was my first instinct but there was no place to pull up safely or stop so I had to just ring the police and spread the word through social media.

‘We were both in shock but the police were so helpful and understanding.’

Police conducted a search for the animal.

A police spokesman said: ‘We had two reports around 2pm today of the dog being seen on the carriageway of the M27 near Junction 12.

‘Officers carried out a search but no dog was found.’

Last week there was traffic chaos when a horse was ‘ran for six miles’ along the M27.