M27 services named among the best in the country

The two motorway service stations on the M27 have been named among the best in the country in a new survey.

96 per cent of visitors to the Rownhams southbound services, close to the junction to the M271, said they were satisfied overall with the facilities, ranking it 24th out of 111 nationwide.

The northbound services had a satisfaction rating of 93 per cent, ranking it in 46th place.

Transport Focus surveyed 11,600 customers for their opinion on subjects such as cleanliness, food and drink range, friendliness of staff and value for money between February and April.

The Severn View services on the M48 in Gloucestershire had the lowest customer satisfaction rating with 72 per cent, while Norton Canes on the M6 Toll in Staffordshire topped the ranking for the second year running in the annual survey, at 99 per cent.

Other Hampshire services on the list include Winchester northbound (99 per cent), Winchester southbound (90 per cent), Fleet southbound (93 per cent) and Fleet northbound (91 per cent).

Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith said: ‘Motorway users tell us they have a good experience when visiting service areas, but it's clear that many do not feel the experience is good value for money.

‘Motorway services continue to play an important safety role, providing drivers with the opportunity to take a break.’