M27 slip road lane closure due to flooding

Heavy rain has resulted in a lane closure at the Junction 9 slip road on the M27.'Ben Birchall/PA Wire
THE heavy rain has taken its toll on the M27 with a slip road lane having to be closed due to flooding.

Lane one of the Junction 9 westbound slip road has had to be closed due to surface water. Drivers have been warned to “approach with caution”. 