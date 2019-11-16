M27 slip road shut after vehicle bursts into flames

Have your say

There are delays on the M27 this evening after a vehicle caught fire on a slip road.

Highways England said the westbound exit road at Junction 11 is closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

A photo captured on a traffic camera shows a vehicle by the side of the road engulfed in flames.

Fire crews and police have been at the scene.

The vehicle fire has been put out and Highways England said the route would be reopened shortly.

The fire on the M27. Picture: Highways England

