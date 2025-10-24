M27: Three lanes closed and emergency services at the scene of serious multi-vehicle crash on motorway

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2025, 14:04 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 14:05 BST
Emergency services have raced to a multi-vehicle crash on the M27 this afternoon.

There are currently delays of 45 minutes on the M27 between Bursledon and Whiteley this afternoon (October 24) following a serious crash.

National Highways: South East X says: “3 lanes (of 4) are closed on the #M27 eastbound between J8 #Bursledon and J9 #Whiteley following a multi-vehicle collision.

“All emergency services are on scene. Traffic is passing the scene in one lane, but delays of up to 45 minutes are currently being reported.”

The AA says: “Long delays and three lanes closed due to multi-vehicle crash on M27 Eastbound.”

More updates to follow.

