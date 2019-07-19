M27 to be closed overnight for 8 nights

Have your say

DRIVERS are being warned that the M27 will be closed overnight for eight days starting next week.

The motorway will be shut between junction 3 and junction 2 on the westbound carriageway from Thursday, July 25, for resurfacing work.



It will be closed between 9pm and 6am for eight nights (Monday to Friday only).

While the motorway is shut there will be a signed diversion will be in place via Romsey.

The M27 will also be shut overnight between junction 5 and junction 4 for street lighting work from 9pm on Saturday, July 27 to 6am on Sunday, July 28.

There will be a diversion in place via Chilworth, North Baddesley and the A3057.

A 50mph speed restriction is in place on the M27 east and westbound carriageways beneath the Romsey Road bridge until Winter 2019, Highways England has said.