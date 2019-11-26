M27: Traffic chaos as lanes blocked due to two separate incidents between Junction 11 for Fareham and Junction 8 for Bursledon

DRIVERS are being warned to expect delays this morning after two incidents on the M27 have left lanes blocked.

An accident has left lane 3 blocked on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 10 and Junction 11 for Fareham and Gosport.

On the westbound carriageway, a broken down vehicle means lane 1 is out of action between Junction 9 for Whiteley and Junction 8 for Bursledon.

