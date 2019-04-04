Have your say

MOTORISTS are being warned that they face huge delays on the M27.

Hampshire County Council have said that there are now 95 minute delays following an earlier crash on the motorway.

Drivers are facing lengthy delays on the M27 this morning. Picture: Highways England

The accident happened on the Eastbound carriageway of the motorway at Junction 8, for A3024 Bursledon.

Two lanes are currently closed on the motorway and delays are stretching back to Junction 4, with the M3.

HCC’s ROMANSE traffic account tweeted: ‘#M27 Eastbound - Lanes 1 and 2 remain CLOSED at J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to RTI and recovery, approx 95 mins delay from J4/#M3.’

