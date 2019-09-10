Have your say

Drivers on the M27 face delays of more than two hours this afternoon after a van caught fire and spilled oil on the motorway.

Highways England has warned drivers to follow diversions following the incident between Junction 5 for Eastleigh and Junction 4.

A view of the M27 from junction 9 for Whiteley. Picture: @BenKnells

There are delays of up of more than two hours, according to traffic information service ROMANSE.

The motorway may be closed overnight after oil was spilt over the road, meaning that the route may need to be resurfaced.

Football fans travelling to Southampton to watch England playing Kosovo at St Mary’s tonight have been warned in particular to take an alternative route.

Traffic is currently being diverted and should follow the hollow square symbol. Here are the diversions you need to know:

Travelling westbound

Exit at Junction 5 and at the roundabout take the third exit onto Stoneham Lane travelling north.

At Chestnut Avenue, turn right and at the next roundabout take the first exit to join Passfield Avenue. Continue north and at the A335 junction turn left and join the M3 south to re-join M27.

Travelling eastbound

Traffic heading towards St Mary’s stadium from the west should leave the M27 at junction 3 (M271, towards Southampton, The Docks), and follow the signs.

After the game, drivers wishing to head north are advised to use A33 (The Avenue).

In a statement Highways England said: ‘All traffic remains held at this time.

‘Please remain in your vehicles as you are preventing other emergency service vehicles attending scene.

‘Traffic Officers have started turning traffic around to come off at J5 – please follow instructions and await instruction.

‘Please remain in your vehicles and do not walk around the carriageway – all services are working hard to get things moving.’