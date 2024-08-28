M27 traffic incident leaves lane blocked and driver delays heading to Portsmouth

By Steve Deeks

Crime Reporter

Published 28th Aug 2024, 19:05 BST
A traffic incident has left a lane blocked on the M27 - causing delays for drivers heading towards Portsmouth.

AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M27 Eastbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham).”

Earlier, severe delays were reported on the M27 between junction 2 and junction 7.

