A CAR has been completely destroyed in a fire which caused the M27 to be closed this morning.

The motorway was completely shut between junction 7 for Hedge End and junction 5 for Stoneham following the blaze which happened at around 11.11am today.

Picture shows car destroyed on M27 after fire. Picture: Hants Road Policing

Hampshire County Council have said that the M27 is now reopen in both directions, however one lane remains closed westbound.

A picture shared by Hants Road Policing on Twitter shows the damage caused to the car as a result of the fire.

They wrote: ‘M27 J7-5 Fire out by @Hants_fire .MW to open shortly #inspS.’

Hampshire Fire and Rescue have said that four fire engines from Eastleigh, headquarters and St Mary’s had been dispatched to the scene this morning and that the fire had spread to the undergrowth on the hard shoulder.

Romanse have also warned of delays of 80 minutes stretching back to junction 4.