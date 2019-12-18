M275 lane in Portsmouth to stay shut overnight after car fire

Part of the M275 will remain shut tonight after a car fire on the motorway.

Emergency services were called out at about 5pm yesterday after two cars crashed, causing a fire, on the southbound route near Junction 1 at Tipner.

Drivers queued back onto the M27 following the crash, which briefly meant all three lanes had to be shut.

No injuries were reported and firefighters from Cosham extinguished the blaze.

Although the road reopened last night the crash badly damaged a section of the barrier on the side of the road, meaning that traffic has not been able to use the inside lane today.

A spokesperson for roads contractor Colas confirmed the repairs will be carried out today, and all three lanes will be open as usual tomorrow morning.

Damage to the M275 barrier by Junction 1 at Tipner. Picture: Colas/Twitter

It was the first of two incidents on the M275 in the space of about 12 hours. A woman was taken to hospital after a lorry slammed into a car in the early hours of this morning.

