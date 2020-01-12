M275 to remain shut for 'several hours' after serious crash

Have your say

MOTORISTS are being warned that the M275 will be shut for ‘several hours’ after a serious crash.

Emergency services were called to the westbound exit onto the M27 at around 10am this morning.

Capture from video showing police at scene of the crash. Picture: Supplied

An eye witnessed said that a car had ‘flipped’ on to its roof.

Highways England are warning that the road will be shut northbound for ‘several hours’ as a result of the incident.

A post on its website reads: ‘The M275 northbound link road to the M27 westbound in Hampshire is closed, dues to a serious collision.

‘Hampshire Police are on scene.

READ MORE: Emergency workers swoop after 'car flips over' on M275

‘Collision investigation work will be undertaken therefore, the closure is likely to remain in place for several hours.

‘Road users wisihing to join the M27 westbound carriageway from the M275 northbound are advised to join the M27 eastbound.

‘Continue on to the A27 travelling east and exit at the A2030 junction, circulate the roundabout and re-join the A27 travelling west. Continue on to the M27 west.’

For more information they advise to visit www.trafficengland.com or use Highway’s England’s travel apps and twitter feed.

A police spokesman added: ‘We were called at 9.56am to a serious single-vehicle collision on the westbound slip road from the M275 to the M27.

‘Officers are in attendance and the slip road is currently closed.’