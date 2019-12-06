Maintenance work to close railway lines in Fareham this Sunday

Have your say

RAILWAY lines in Fareham will be closed for one day this weekend as engineering work takes place.

Maintenance work on Sunday means that a replacement bus service will be in place between Portsmouth and Southampton.

Lines in the Fareham area will be closed on Sunday. Picture: Network Rail

One bus service will run between Portsmouth and Southampton Central, while another will run from Portsmouth to Eastleigh.

Train services from Portsmouth Harbour to Havant will be unaffected, but buses will run from Havant to Southampton Central.

Similar works will be taking place for the next three weekends, according to South Western Railway.

On the train company’s website, it outlines maintenance work in Fareham on December 8, 15 and 22.

Replacement bus services will be in place on each day.

The news comes as RMT Union holds a 27-day strike against proposed changes to the role of guards on trains.

Union leader Mick Cash has proposed to reopen talks with SWR, which could bring the strike to a premature end.

