Major Havant road closed after crash 

A MAJOR road in Havant has been closed in both directions this afternoon.

Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE twitter account is reporting that Barncroft Way is shut near Hazelholt Drive.

Motorists are being warned of delays

Motorists are being warned that there are delays in Havant as a result of the crash.

ROMANSE tweeted: ‘#Havant - Barncroft Way reported as being CLOSED in both directions near Hazelholt Dr due to RTI, delays.’

We will bring you more on this incident as we get it.

