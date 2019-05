A clean-up operation is underway after a ‘significant spillage of diesel and milk’.

Hampshire police said the A272 at Langrish was shut between the A3 at Petersfield and A32 at West Meon Hut.

Roads policing officers tweeted: ‘Please avoid the area, particularly HGVs.

‘Recovery of a tractor and trailer and a significant spillage of diesel and milk to clean up.

‘Expect disruption but thanks for your patience.’

Officers posted online just before 8am.