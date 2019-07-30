Major train delays between Fareham and Southampton after tree falls on tracks – live updates

Share this article
0
Have your say

There are long delays on the trains this morning after a tree fell and blocked the line between Southampton and Fareham.

National Rail has said services could be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes – follow the latest updates here. Make sure you refresh to see the latest.

A South Western Railway train. Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA Wire

A South Western Railway train. Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA Wire