Major train disruption between Fareham and Eastleigh until end of tomorrow after flooding

Train users travelling between Fareham and Eastleigh face major disruption to services over the next two days after heavy rain.

South Western Railway (SWR) said train services running through the stations will be revised until the end of tomorrow.

It follows heavy rain across Hampshire, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for the south east until the end of Sunday.

The company said the water level is being monitored and services will resume when the water is low enough.

Until then trains will be diverted via St Denys and will not call at Botley or Hedge End.

Flooding on the train line near to Hedge End. Picture: Network Rail/Twitter

Replacement buses will run in place of diverted trains between Fareham and Eastleigh.

A SWR message on its website said: ‘For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point.

‘We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.’

Surface water making driving hazardous on the M27 westbound around Junction 5 was also reported this morning.

A Met Office summary of today’s weather in the region said: 'Becoming dry though staying largely cloudy, any residual rain clearing northeast early morning.

‘Wind strengthening during the afternoon, ahead of another spell of rain moving in from the south, heavy at times. A chance of coastal gales.’