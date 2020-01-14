Man, 26, who died after falling from Portsmouth bridge named as inquest opens

THE man who died after falling from a bridge over London Road has been named.

An inquest into 26-year-old Jack Farrington's death has been opened.

Police at the incident on the A3 London Road next to The George Inn, Portsdown Hill Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Portsmouth Coroner's Court is provisionally due to hear the full inquest between June 22 and 24.

Mr Farrington fell from the bridge over the A3 London Road, Portsdown Hill Road, near The George Inn pub.

He died at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service previously said: ‘The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance was one of a number of resources, along with two ambulances and two ambulance officers in rapid response vehicles, that we sent to an incident on London Road, Portsmouth, following multiple 999 calls we received around 10.50am all reporting that a male in his 20s had fallen from a bridge onto London Road, Portsmouth.'