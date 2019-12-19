Man fighting for life following A3 crash after driving more than three miles on wrong side of the road

Have your say

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a car that was spotted driving the wrong way for miles on a dual carriageway.

Police received a report last night which said a black Volkswagen Passat was travelling southbound on the northbound side of the A3.

The incident happened near the Ham Barn roundabout. Picture: Google Maps

Shortly afterwards, at about 11.50pm, the Passat was involved in a head-on crash with a BMW just south of the Ham Barn roundabout.

A third car, a Renault, then collided with the Passat.

READ MORE: Heavy flooding causing disruption for travellers as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

The Passat driver, a 23-year-old man, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other two drivers were able to walk away from their cars.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the Passat on the A3, especially if people have dashcam footage of the car travelling south from Liphook on the northbound carriageway.

READ MORE: Woman taken to hospital after lorry slams into car on the M275

If you have information call police on 101 quoting 44190454757, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.