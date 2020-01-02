Man in his 20s dies after Portsmouth bridge fall on to A3 London Road

A MAN who fell from a bridge above a busy road has died.

Hampshire police said the man in his 20s was pronounced dead after being taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Incident on A3 London Road next to The George Inn, Portsdown Hill Road, Cosham, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Emergency services were called to the A3 London Road near the George Inn at Portsdown Hill just before 11am on Thursday, January 2.

Multiple members of the public called paramedics when the man fell.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We can confirm that a man in his 20s from Portsmouth was pronounced dead in hospital.

‘The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.’

Initial reports from paramedics said he suffered life-threatening injuries. The road was shut until around 12.15pm.

Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) also attended as well as police officers.

A spokesman for Scas said: ‘The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance was one of a number of resources, along with two ambulances and two ambulance officers in rapid response vehicles, that we sent to an incident on London Road, Portsmouth, following multiple 999 calls we received around 10.50am all reporting that a male in his 20s had fallen from a bridge onto London Road, Portsmouth.

Police were called to the scene at 10.53am.

First Portsmouth tweeted to say there were disruptions to the 7 and 8 bus services as a result of the northbound closure of the A3.