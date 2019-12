A man suffered minor injuries when his car came off the A32 and went down a bank.

Police were called just after 5.10am today to the A32 Droxford Road, between Wickham and Droxford.

A spokesman said: ‘A car had left the carriageway. The male driver suffered minor injuries.’

No other cars were involved. Recovery trucks were on the scene at 8am.

