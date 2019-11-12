Man killed in crash between lorry and car on A34 in Hampshire

Have your say

A man was killed in a crash between a car and a lorry on the A34 last night.

The silver Toyota Corolla and a lorry collided on the southbound carriageway at Bullington Cross at about 8.15pm, about half a mile from Sutton Scotney services.

The accident happened on the A34. Picture: Google Maps

Today police said the Toyota driver, a man in his 60s from Feltham in London, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passengers in the vehicle, a teenage boy and girl, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. The lorry driver was not injured.

The driver’s next of kin have been informed.

Emergency services closed the road for several hours last night while the vehicles were cleared.

The route has since been reopened.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw either of the vehicles, the crash itself or the moments leading up to it.

If you have any information call police on 101 quoting Operation Mention.