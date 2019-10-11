Man rushed to hospital after bus and van crash on Sussex road

A motorist has been rushed to hospital after a serious crash in Sussex this morning.

The collision involving a van and a bus happened on Foxbury Lane in Westbourne, just over the border from Emsworth, at around 10.25am today.

An air ambulance landed at the scene

Paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAS) attended the scene and an air ambulance also landed.

The driver of the van was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

A spokesman for SECAS said that the man was in a ‘potentially serious condition’.

AA Traffic are reporting that Foxbury lane is partly blocked as a result of the crash and that there is and heavy traffic on the road both ways from Woodmancote Lane to Cemetery Lane.

