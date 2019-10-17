Man rushed to hospital after seven-vehicle pile-up on M27

Have your say

A man was rushed to hospital with serious leg injuries after a seven-vehicle crash on the M27.

Emergency services were called to the motorway at Junction 1, where it merges with the A31, at around 4.40pm yesterday.

Hants Road Policing have said that seven vehicles were involved in the crash.

An air ambulance landed on the motorway yesterday evening and paramedics also attended.

A man had to be rescued from his vehicle and suffered serious leg injuries.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on the M27 yesterday. Picture: Hants Road Policing

Hants Road Policing tweeted: ‘7 veh RTC. Ambulance , Fire and Police dealing. Westbound cway blocked with diversion. Off at J1 and rejoin. Expect significant delays for recovery work. We're working well to get things sorted. Thanks for your understanding.’

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) added: ‘We were called at 4.42PM by Hampshire Police informing us of a collision resulting in one male driver trapped in his vehicle.

‘We sent two ambulances, a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle and the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance to the incident.’

The male driver had sustained serious leg injuries and following initial treatment at the scene was taken by road to University Hospital Southampton with the air ambulance doctors travelling with the patient.