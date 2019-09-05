Man rushed to Queen Alexandra hospital after two car crash in Leigh Park

Have your say

A man was taken to hospital with 'possible neck and back injuries’ after a crash in Leigh Park.

The collision involving a Ford Tourneo and a Honda Jazz happened at the Purbrook Way and Park House Farm Way junction at around 6.52pm last night.

Crash at the junction of Purbrook Way and Park House Farm Way in Leigh Park on September 4 at 7pm. Picture: Bob Hind.

Fire crews, police and ambulance all attended the scene of the crash yesterday.

READ MORE: Emergency services in Leigh Park after crash at junction

Hampshire Constabulary said that the passenger in the Honda, a man in his 40s, was treated by paramedics.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said: ‘We received a 999 call at 18:50 yesterday with the caller reporting a collision between a van and a car on Purbrook Way, Havant.

‘We sent a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance to the incident.

READ MORE: This is why Fratton Road will be partly closed for a day this month

‘We took one male patient with possible neck and back injuries to the Queen Alexandra Hospital and another male patient was treated at the scene for minor injuries.’

A nearby resident said traffic was being diverted away from the scene after the incident.