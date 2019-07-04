Mini bus to replace Portsmouth bus service due to roadworks

DUE to bus lane roadworks taking place next week, a mini bus has been laid on to help people continue their travel plans.

From Monday July 8 until Friday July 19, a mini bus will cover the Milton section of the number 13 bus route due to roadworks in Furze Lane

The replacement route will be Furze Lane, Locksway Road, Milton Road, Velder Avenue, Moorings Way, turn around at Sandeling Road, Moorings Way, Velder Avenue, Milton Road, Locksway Road, Furze Lane.

READ MORE: This is how a road closure in Portsmouth will affect traffic and public transport next week

Mini bus time table:

Furze Lane/ Broom Square

09.15 10.15 11.15 12.15 13.15 14.15

Locksway Road/ Milton Road

09.25 10.25 11.25 12.25 13.25 14.25

Moorings way/ Sandling Lane

09.45 10.45 11.45 12.45 13.45 14.45

Locksway Road/Milton Road

10.05 11.05 12.05 13.05 14.05 15.05

From the mini bus stop on Milton Road, the nearest bus stops for your onward journey are on Goldsmith Avenue and Milton Road.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.