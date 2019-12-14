Moped rider hospitalised after crash in Portsmouth street

Have your say

A MAN has been taken to hospital following a moped crash in Portsmouth this afternoon.

According to Cosham Fire Station, a man was involved in a single-vehicle incident in Havant Road, Drayton earlier this afternoon.

Havant Road, Drayton. Picture: Robert Pragnell

He was treated for injuries at the scene and subsequently taken to hospital.

Crew manager Stu Mangan said: ‘We were called to an RTC in Havant Road at 4.03pm.

‘It was a single-vehicle collision involving a moped.

‘One appliance was sent to the scene – firefighters gave them man some medical attention.

‘Although South Central Ambulance Service wasn't called, he was taken to hospital by a family member.’

