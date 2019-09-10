Motorcyclist hospitalised after collision in Leigh Park

A MOTORCYCLIST has been injured in a crash with a car.

The rider has been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham after the crash in Purbrook Way near Riders Lane in Leigh Park.

Riders Lane, Leigh Park. Picture: Google Maps

It happened just after 7am today. The road was shut while emergency services attended.

South Central Ambulance Service said the rider had injuries to his arm and leg.

A spokesman said: ‘We received a 999 call at 7.08am with the caller reporting a collision between a car and a motorcyclist on Purbrook Way and we were informed that the motorcyclist had sustained leg and arm injuries as a result.

‘We sent an ambulance to the scene and after initial treatment, the patient was then taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital.’

