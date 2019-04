Have your say

A MOTORCYCLIST has been left with injuries after a motorbike accident in Cosham.

The motorcyclist was seen receiving treatment from paramedics after the single vehicle accident which took place on a roundabout in the North Harbour Road area of Cosham.

Emergency services dealing with the accident on the roundabout by North Harbour Lakeside.

The man was driving a Harley Davidson motorbike.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We received a call at 12.47pm. I can confirm we received a report of a single vehicle minor injury collision.’