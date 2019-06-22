Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with van on A27

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a van on the A27 yesterday.

Police were called shortly after 3pm yesterday after the crash on Providence Hill in Bursledon, close to the Windmill Lane junction.

The crash happened on Providence Hill, A27. Picture: Google Maps

The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man from Southampton, was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the white Vauxhall Vivaro van, a 49-year-old man from Southampton, was not injured.

PC Rebecca Starks said: ‘This serious collision happened at a busy time of the day, so we know that there would have been a lot of people who saw it.

‘If you did, or if you saw either of the vehicles prior to the incident, then please contact us because any information you have could really help with our investigation.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190214274 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.