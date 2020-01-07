Motorists facing delays on A3M after accident near Havant

AN accident is causing delays on the A3M this afternoon.

Motorists are being warned that one lane is closed on the southbound carriageway between junction 5, for Farlington, and the A27 Havant bypass.

ROMANSE, Hampshire County Council’s traffic account on social media, have said that delays are stretching back to junction 4 for Purbrook.

AA is warning on its online traffic map that there is slow traffic on the A3M as a result of the accident.

Google map showing heavy traffic on A3M. Picture: Google

