Motorists facing delays on M27 - here's why

DRIVERS are being warned that they face delays on the M27.

One lane is currently blocked on the westbound carriageway between Park Gate and Bursledon.

Hampshire County Council’s traffic account ROMANSE is warning that there are delays.

The account tweeted: #M27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED due to broken down vehicle between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon, short delays on approach.’

