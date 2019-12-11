Motorists facing M27 delays heading towards Portsmouth

COMMUTERS heading to Portsmouth are facing delays on the M27 this morning.

One lane is blocked on the eastbound carriageway between junction 8, Bursledon, and junction 9, Park Gate.

There are delays on the M27

This is being caused by a broken down vehicle and it is causing delays, Hampshire County Council is warning.

READ MORE: Are you in our gallery of clubbers at Route 66 in Portsmouth in the 00s?

The council’s ROMANSE traffic account tweeted: ‘#M27 Eastbound - Lane 1 BLOCKED due to broken down vehicle between J8/A3024 #Bursledon and J9/A27 #ParkGate, delays building on approach.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

READ MORE: Residents add plants to their homes to create Portsmouth's first 'wild street'

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.