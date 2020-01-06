Motorists facing 'severe delays' on M27 this morning

Have your say

COMMUTERS returning to work after the Christmas break are facing ‘severe’ delays on the M27 this morning.

Motorists heading westbound on the motorway are facing disruption between Junction 9 and Junction 5.

Motorists are facing 'severe' delays on the M27 this morning

The AA describes the delays as ‘severe’ on its online traffic map.

A post on its reads: ‘Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed 15 mph.’

ROMANSE, Hampshire County Council’s traffic account, have added that there are delays of 15 minutes westbound on the M27 between Junction 9 and Junction 7.

