MOTORISTS are being forced to swerve out of the way of debris from a crash on the M27 this evening.

All vehicles have now been cleared from the accident which happened eastbound between junction 9 and 10 just after 5.30pm.

The inside lane – where the crash happened – was blocked earlier before the vehicles were cleared. But there remains an obstruction causing motorists to serve out of the way.

Delays go back to junction 9.