Motorists on A27 where road was closed in both directions after crash can now breathe sigh of relief

Have your say

MOTORISTS who were being warned to avoid the A27 in Bursledon after a road accident this evening can breathe a sigh of relief after the road was re-opened.

Road closures were in place on the Windover Roundabout at Providence Hill at the junction with Portsmouth Road after

an accident around 5pm during the rush hour traffic.

Hampshire police said on Twitter: ‘We advise avoiding this area and seeking an alternative route until the closures have been lifted.

‘Thank you for your patience.’

But, according to Hampshire County Council’s Romanse Twitter feed, Providence Hill has now been cleared in both directions – with delays easing