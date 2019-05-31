Motorists warned of 70 minute delays on M27 after crash

Have your say

A CRASH is causing delays of over an hour on the M27 this morning.

Motorists are being warned of long disruptions on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway.

Hampshire County Council have said that two lanes have been blocked after a crash between Junction 5 for Eastleigh and Junction 7 for Hedge End.

Delays are stretching back to Junction 3 on the motorway as a result.

ROMANSE tweeted: ‘#M27 Eastbound - Two lanes BLOCKED after earlier RTI between J5/A335 #Stoneham Interchange #Eastleigh and J7/A334 #HedgeEnd Interchange, approx delays of 1 HOUR 10 minutes heading back towards J3/#M271 #Rownhams Interchange.’

