Motorists warned of delays on M27 towards Portsmouth

COMMUTERS are being warned that they face delays on the M27 heading towards Portsmouth this morning.

The disruption is being caused by a broken down vehicle on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway.

A lane is blocked between Junction 11, for the A27/ Fareham, and Junction 12, for Portsmouth, due to a broken down vehicle.

Hampshire County Council’s traffic account Romanse is warning of delays of 20 minutes currently.

The account tweeted: ‘#M27 Eastbound - Lane 1 remains BLOCKED due to broken down vehicle between J11/A27 #Fareham and J12/#M275 #Portsmouth, 20 mins delays on approach.’

