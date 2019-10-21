Motorists warned of heavy delays on M27 this morning

A broken down vehicle is causing heavy delays on the M27 this morning.

Hampshire County Council have said that one lane is blocked on the motorway on the westbound carriageway.

One lane is blocked.

The brake down has happened at Junction 7, for Hedge End, and is causing heavy delays back towards Junction 9, for Park Gate.

ROMANSE, the council’s traffic updates account, tweeted: ‘#M27 #HedgeEnd - Lane 1 BLOCKED due to broken down vehicle at J7/A334 #HedgeEnd, heavy delays heading back towards J9/A27 #ParkGate.’

