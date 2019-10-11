Motorists warned of long delays on M27 towards Portsmouth

Have your say

Commuters are being warned that they face lenghty delays on the M27 towards Portsmouth this morning.

The disruption is on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway between junction 8, for Burlesdon, and junction 9, for Park Gate.

Hampshire County Council’s traffic account Romanse reports that one lane is closed due to a broken down vehicle.

They tweeted: ‘#M27 Eastbound - Lane 1 BLOCKED between J8/A3024 #Bursledon and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to a broken down vehicle, delays on approach.’

The account has since added that there are delays of 25 minutes going back to junction 10, for Fareham.

There are delays on M27 this morning

