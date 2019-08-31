Multiple injuries and road closed following traffic collision

Have your say

A ROAD near Chichester was closed due to a three-car collision late on Friday night, police confirmed.

Sussex Police confirmed people had been injured following a collision at the junction of Roman Road and the A285 Stane Street just north of the A27 Temple Bar interchange around midnight.

The A285 was closed in both directions while the incident was dealt with.

Eyewitnesses saw a helicopter at the scene.

A police spokesman said drivers involved in the accident had been injured, but there were no life-threatening injuries.

Police left the scene at 2.28am. No arrests were made.