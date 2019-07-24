Nine-mile queue on M27 after HGV breaks down near Whiteley junction

Have your say

ONE lane is blocked on the M27 due to a HGV breaking down near the junction for Whiteley.

Drivers have been warned to expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

ROMANSE tweeted: ‘#M27 Eastbound - Lane 1 remains BLOCKED between J8/A3024 #Bursledon and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to a broken down HGV and recovery, approx 20 mins delay from J5/A335 #Eastleigh.’

