Number of Hampshire drivers caught at speeds of more than 100mph in triple digits

MORE than 100 drivers were caught at speeds of more than 100 mph in Hampshire over the last two years – with the fastest hitting 137 mph.

Figures obtained by the charity through a Freedom of Information request to Hampshire Constabulary show that 72 drivers were recorded at speeds of 100 mph or more last year , and 61 in 2017.

Last year, the fastest speed the force recorded was 137 mph on the M3.

The other highest speeds recorded in Hampshire in 2018 were 120 mph, in a 70 mph zone on the A303, another at 120 mph, in a 70 mph zone on the A303, 120 mph, in a 70 mph zone on the M3 and 118 mph, in a 70 mph zone on the A31.

Drivers caught speeding at over 100 mph are referred to courts, where magistrates have the discretion to issue a driving ban, a fine or six penalty points on a driver’s licence.

The maximum fine for serious speeding offences is £1,000, rising to £2,500 if the offence occurred on a motorway.

The road safety charity Brake has called on the Government to increase funding for road policing, and wants to see drivers automatically banned if they are caught travelling at 100 mph or more.

Brake received FOI responses from 40 of the country's 45 police forces that showed that more than 9,500 motorists were recorded at speeds of more than 100 mph last year – a 52 per cent increase on the number in 2017.

Joshua Harris, director of campaigns for Brake, said: ‘There is absolutely no justification for any driver to be travelling at such excessive speeds – more than twice the national speed limit in some cases – putting themselves and others in grave danger.

‘The number of drivers caught speeding at over 100 mph makes clear the need for action.

‘The Government must invest in national roads policing as a priority to provide the police with the resources they need to get out on the roads and act as a true deterrent to dangerous driving. The law must also be used to its fullest extent in penalising such dangerous behaviour, making it clear that speeding will not be tolerated.’

Highways England and the Department for Transport recently announced that they would be launching a joint review of road policing, looking to plug existing gaps in provision.

A DfT spokesperson said: ‘Speeding is completely unacceptable, which is why there are tough penalties and rigorous enforcement in place for those who do this.

‘Roads policing is a key deterrent in stopping drivers breaking the law and risking their and other people’s lives.’