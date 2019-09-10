Oil spills onto Portsmouth road following incident

COMMUTERS faced traffic delays through Portsmouth this morning after an incident left oil out on the road.

The section of Southampton Road between Pasteur Road which goes to QA Hospital and the A27 was closed southbound at 7.30am today, following an incident that resulted in an oil spill.

The road was closed earlier this morning

Delays built up while the incident was dealt with by emergency services.

Watch manager Craig Sadler from Cosham Fire Station said: ‘There were two vehicles involved but nobody was injured.

‘It was our crew’s job to make the road safe.’

The road has since been reopened but some delays still remain.

