This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A lane has reopened on the M27 following a crash earlier today which caused delays for drivers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident has occurred westbound between the M27 and A27 in Portsmouth on Thursday, September 18 with delays heading back past the Eastern Road.

AA Traffic News reported at the time of the incident: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound at A27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Congestion to the A27 back to A2030 Eastern Road.”

The lane has now reopened with traffic back to normal.

Live traffic updates can be found on AA Traffic News.