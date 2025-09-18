Portsmouth traffic: Lane reopened on the M27 following to crash near Portsbridge roundabout which caused delays on the A27

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Sep 2025, 13:19 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 14:40 BST

A lane has reopened on the M27 following a crash earlier today which caused delays for drivers.

The incident has occurred westbound between the M27 and A27 in Portsmouth on Thursday, September 18 with delays heading back past the Eastern Road.

AA Traffic News reported at the time of the incident: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound at A27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Congestion to the A27 back to A2030 Eastern Road.”

The lane has now reopened with traffic back to normal.

Live traffic updates can be found on AA Traffic News.

